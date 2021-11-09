Govt Told To Withdraw PVO Amendment Bill

The Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network has called on the government of Zimbabwe to withdraw the proposed Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill that seeks to bar Non-Governmental Organisations from political lobbying.

The Bill also seeks to add to section 10 of the principal Act by bringing in a clause to bar PVOs from supporting or opposing any political party or candidate in a presidential, parliamentary or local government election.

In a statement, the Johannesburg based network said the bill amend the definition of PVO and they will be subject to re-registration.

“Southern Defenders has today asked the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) to withdraw the PVO Amendment Bill that it has proposed for promulgation by Parliament in order to regulate the non-governmental sector working environment.

“The Bill amends the definition of “private voluntary organisation” with a much wider definition which encompasses some categories of organizations that the current PVO Act is not applicable to such as trusts and Universitas.

“This means that these organizations will now be subject to re-registration and to broad control and regulation by the board and the Minister. The Bill allows the Minister to appoint one or more persons as trustees to run the affairs of an NGO for a period not exceeding sixty days if he feels that there is a need for that,” said the network.

Prof Adriano Nuvunga the Vice Chairperson of Southern Defenders and Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in Mozambique said the Government of Zimbabwe should carry out consultations with stakeholders.

“Before passing any such legislation and considering its potential impact on the ordinary people as end beneficiaries of the work of NGOs, the GoZ should first initiate an extensive consultation process with civil society as outlined in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe if it wishes to change the legal framework through which NGOs come into existence and operate in Zimbabwe,” said Prof Nuvunga

Lucia da Silveira a board member of Southern Defenders from Angola said it is wrong to pass legislation that affects the rights of civic society organisations.

“Any proposed new legislation governing the registration and operations of NGOs must exempt organisations that are already registered under existing valid legal regimes from re-registering. It is wrong to pass NGO legislation or any other legislation for that matter and apply it retrospectively to affect the rights of civil society groups and NGOs that already legally and validly exist in terms of the current laws of the land that look quite adequate in their current for” said Da Silveira