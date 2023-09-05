Inaugural ZB Half Marathon Lives Up To Its Billing

By Brian Nkiwane

Long-distance runners, Lium Savari and Lorna Doormari emerged winners of the inaugural ZB Half Marathon after finishing the 21 kilometre race in 1:17:03 and 1:34:01 respectively.

The inaugural ZB Half Marathon was held at the ZB Bank Sports Club on Sunday and was attended by over 400 runners who competed in the 21 km, 10km and 5km races.

Winner in Men’s category, Savari displayed his endurance prowess, leaving his closest competitor, Marlon Tazeni, trailing to cross the finish line at 1:18:25.

Solomon Mutsikamahwe secured the third spot after finishing the race at 1:19:34.

The other top 10 finishers were Wallace Chimboza, Innocent Nyengeze, Freedom Munengi, Tedious Ndlovu, Alex Nzenza, Kudakwashe Munyangwariri, and Carlington Zuva.

In a fiercely contested women’s category, Patricia Chikambura trailed behind Doormari by ten minutes, securing second place, while Rumbidzai Chiunde secured the third position, sealing her place on the podium.

ZB Bank Group Chief Executive Officer, Shepherd Fungura, lauded the event’s success, emphasizing its significance in strengthening the bond between the bank and its valued clients.

He remarked, “I am delighted to host this inaugural ZB Half Marathon – another ZB First. A key milestone in our transformation journey to improving lives through service.”

“As ZB, our unwavering focus is on the customer, and our aim is to deliver exceptional service. We trust that today’s festivities have met your expectations, with various activities enriching the experience throughout the day,” added Fungura.

Fungura expressed his satisfaction at seeing participants of all ages, including students from the schools’ entrepreneurship development program with Emergination Africa, some of whom have established thriving companies.

Fungura confirmed that the ZB Bank Half Marathon will become an annual tradition, with plans to host it in various parts of the country beginning with Bulawayo in 2024.

The inaugural ZB Half Marathon was held under the theme “Improving lives through service: Sustainable growth and Creating Happy people through wellness.”

