Vacancies In Mutare (4 Posts)

Our client in the FMCG/Manufacturing industry based in Mutare is looking for a number of roles below. Applications are invited from suitable candidates who are willing to work in Mutare:

Procurement Officer – with at least three years of experience and good knowledge of plumbing, electrical, motor spares, and general consumables. Procurement Clerk – experience in areas noted above. Logistics Officer – at least three years of working experience in a similar role dealing with drivers and managing export loads. Logistics Clerk – experience in dealing with drivers.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. Must be available to start immediately. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.