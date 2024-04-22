VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

Assistant Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)

Our client in the distribution of fast-moving consumer goods based in Mutare, is looking for an Assistant Accountant to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will have at least 3years in a similar role and have experience working in FMCG sector, preferably someone who is willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Preparing journal entries and posting them to the general ledger

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable

Prepare monthly financial statements and reports and management accounts.

Assist with budgeting and forecasting.

Comply with accounting regulations.

Research and resolve accounting discrepancies.

Assist with other accounting projects as needed.

Qualifications and Attributes

Strong understanding of accounting principles and procedures.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Degree in accounting or any related field.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw