VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

Assistant Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)
Our client in the distribution of fast-moving consumer goods based in Mutare, is looking for an Assistant Accountant to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate will have at least 3years in a similar role and have experience working in FMCG sector, preferably someone who is willing to relocate to work in Mutare.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Preparing journal entries and posting them to the general ledger
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
- Prepare monthly financial statements and reports and management accounts.
- Assist with budgeting and forecasting.
- Comply with accounting regulations.
- Research and resolve accounting discrepancies.
- Assist with other accounting projects as needed.
Qualifications and Attributes
- Strong understanding of accounting principles and procedures.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Degree in accounting or any related field.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
