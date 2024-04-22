fbpx
Monday, April 22, 2024
VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

Assistant Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare) 

Our client in the distribution of fast-moving consumer goods based in Mutare, is looking for an Assistant Accountant to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will have at least 3years in a similar role and have experience working in FMCG sector, preferably someone who is willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Preparing journal entries and posting them to the general ledger
  • Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
  • Prepare monthly financial statements and reports and management accounts.
  • Assist with budgeting and forecasting.
  • Comply with accounting regulations.
  • Research and resolve accounting discrepancies.
  • Assist with other accounting projects as needed.

Qualifications and Attributes

  • Strong understanding of accounting principles and procedures.
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Degree in accounting or any related field.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

