VACANCY: Business Development Lead

Position: Business Development Lead

Company: WildTech Solutions (WTS)

Location: 11 Barnstaple, Mount Pleasant

Applications Due Date: April 22, 2024

About WTS

WTS envisions delivering better health and retail services in Africa through technology. Our mission is to provide best-in-class technology solutions through strategic partnerships. We value professionalism, mutual respect, and integrity in all our communications and actions. Our high-performance standards and people-centric approach enable us to empower African businesses to thrive in the digital age.

WTS seeks a motivated and dedicated BDL to join our team. As a DBL, you will provide essential technology-enabled solutions to our clients and contribute to our exceptional customer experience. We are looking for candidates with strong problem-solving skills, excellent communication abilities, and a willingness to go above and beyond their job description. We want to hear from you if you are passionate about technology and customer service.

Responsibilities:

Identify and develop new business opportunities through market research, networking, and outreach efforts.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs and providing tailored solutions.

Develop and execute strategic sales plans to achieve sales targets and expand the company’s customer base.

Collaborate with internal teams to develop compelling proposals and presentations for clients.

Stay updated on industry trends, market activities, and competitors to identify opportunities and threats.

Negotiate contracts, terms, and conditions with clients to ensure profitable deals for the company.

Prepare and deliver regular sales reports and forecasts to the management team.

Perform other duties as assigned, exhibiting flexibility and readiness to tackle various tasks.

Requirements:

A degree in Business Studies or a related field, or 5+ years of relevant experience

Basic understanding of computer hardware, operating systems, point-of-sale concept, and software applications.

Knowledge of the retail sector is an added advantage.

Strong problem-solving abilities and technical skills.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Valid Class 2 or 4 driver’s license.

Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and processes.

What We Offer:

Our values are professionalism, performance, people, profit, and innovation. We conduct our affairs ethically and competently, communicate with respect and integrity, and serve the market to the best of our abilities. We build excellent teamwork and celebrate personal development, believing every person is important and has something valuable to contribute. We ensure all our activities are profitable and celebrate our success. We thrive on solving problems ethically and finding creative ways to make things happen. We are driven to make a difference and continuously find ways to serve our clients better.

If you are passionate about business development for technology solutions and customer support, we encourage you to apply. To be considered for this position, please submit your CV and cover letter to jobs@wts.co.zw

Company website: https://wts.co.zw/