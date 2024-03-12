VACANCY: Business Intelligence Analyst

Our client in Harare is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join their team for a job vacancy within the Agriculture Industry.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

• Understand and report on data streams collected, calculated, and attributed by our internal systems and tools.

• Utilise business intelligence tools such as Powerbi-Dax, SQL, SSRS, SSIS, python, and Excel to analyse company-wide data and develop BI solutions.

• Provide high quality and detail-oriented reports, area trends and other important business.

• Monitor data inputs and support staff utilisation of business applications.

• Develop and enhance our systems and tools to facilitate growth and continuous improvement.

• Building machine learning models to address key business challenges.

• Report maintenance and monitoring.

• Liaise with system developers to ensure 100% uptime of BI platforms.

Requirements:

• Requirement for a degree in Computer Science, Math, Statistics, Economics, Financial Engineering, or a related field from an accredited university

• At least 3 years of practical experience with advanced Power BI development, including deployment to the cloud.

• At least 3 years of practical experience working with SQL and databases, including creating views, procedures, and jobs, among others.

• Highly skilled in Excel

• Intermediate knowledge in Python is an added advantage.

• Microsoft a Powerbi certification is an added advantage.

• Microsoft SQL certification is an added advantage.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 15th March 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.