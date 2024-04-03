VACANCY: Commodity Trader

Our client is looking for a young, fresh graduate or up to 2 to 3 years experience to relocate to Nairobi, Kenya, to join their forward-thinking venture, merging technology with years of commodity industry expertise and learning to become a commodity trader. Our client embarked on a transformative journey to simplify commodity trading in Africa through expert consultancy, deep commodities intelligence, and in-depth machine learning applications in our trading tools. Their team of experienced researchers and commodity traders have built a rich network of players in the commodity trade, spanning from port authorities, millers, farmers, traders, and shippers. They cater to all stakeholders in the sugar, grains, and edible oils value chain. Their solutions provide real-time market data, insightful analysis, and commentary. Their platform eliminates uncertainty and provides all the necessary information to trade confidently across continents.

If interested, please send your CV to Niamh@priconsultants.com by 05/04/24. PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.