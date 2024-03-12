VACANCY: Debtors and Creditors Manager

Our client, within the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe, is looking for an experienced, knowledgeable and proactive manager to join their team and manage the Debtors and Creditors functions of the company. This position will be based in Harare.

Responsibilities:

• Proactively manage the debtors and creditors functions of the business.

• Work closely with customers to negotiate payment terms.

• Guide debtors through the payment process.

• Create and maintain debtors and creditors databases.

• Continually meet debtors.

• Communicate and maintain debtors relations, identify high-risk debtors, and actively advise them in reducing their debt through creative solutions.

• Reporting

Requirements

• Degree in Accounting

• 10 years of debtors management experience

• Outstanding interpersonal skills

• Organizational skills

• Ability to think “out of the box”

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.