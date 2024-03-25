VACANCY: Event Coordinator (Entry Level)

A retail company that sells agricultural implements is looking for an organized, creative and assertive individual to join their marketing department.

You will be required to:

Work hand in hand with the marketing and design team to create content and implement the marketing plan.

Organise promotional events and traditional or digital marketing campaigns and attend to them to facilitate their success.

Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.

Create/compose promotional materials and campaigns (e.g. social media content, presentations and videos), and assist management in the distribution of the materials on all platforms required.

Assist in coming up with a marketing strategy and monitoring marketing campaigns.

Monitor competitive activity and competitive retail performance within the agricultural retail industry and ensure that market share objectives are being met.

Marketing qualifications will be required for this role. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw