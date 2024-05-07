VACANCY: Financial Controller

Our client in Harare is looking for an analytical and organised Financial Controller to join their team for a job vacancy within the FMCG Merchandising Industry.

Responsible for maintaining accurate records of inventory and stock management systems according to set standards. Developing inventory control models that ensure the accuracy of physical and system inventory.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Spearheads and coordinates stock team for stock take in the Harare and Bulawayo warehouses as well as tuckshop.

Maintenance of inventory data, updating SKU costs, replacement descriptions, barcodes, and prices. Maintenance of warehouses and ensuring correct access rights for users

Review and updating of the weights and volumes of products.

Ensuring dimensions of all inventory lines are updated in the system.

Ensures that price lists are updated correctly and that adjustments of prices are made on time.

Ensures that discount and promotion fee claims are calculated and processed Correctly.

Supervises and reviews subordinates’ work to ensure all data capturing, review inputs, and adjustments made regarding inventory lines are done so accurately and completely.

Requirements:

Minimum requirement: Degree in Accounting/ Finance.

Minimum of 3 years in a stock control role supervising a team.

Good analytical skills.

Must have experience in SAGE.

Must be meticulous and accurate.

Must be driven by timelines and deadlines.

Must have curiosity and investigation skills.

Must have computer skills in relevant accounting packages, including Microsoft Excel/PowerBI.

Must be able to communicate and prepare accurate, clear reports.

Must be deadline-driven.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.