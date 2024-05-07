fbpx
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
VACANCY: Geologist

Our client in Zambia is looking for an experienced and dynamic Geologist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Mining Sector.

To effectively carry out grade control measures leading to the achievement of monthly target grades and generation of ore reserves and/or mineral
resources.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

  • Takes joint responsibility with underground officials for grade control.
  • Controls and directs sampling crews and ensures information is collected following Standard Operating Procedures.
  • Continuously advises and explores for additional ore reserves and/or mineral resources.
  • Assists in the compilation of ore reserves and mineral resources by capturing all geological data on development & stope dossier.
  • Controls and directs sludge and diamond drilling operations and ensures accurate recording of results.
  • Logs and samples core, records on log sheets and stores information and core in a systematic manner.
  • Does geological mapping on both surface and underground; maintains up-to-date geological plans.
  • Maintains a willing and effective geological team by providing sound administration, supervision, and training.
  • Recommends on stope support systems & patterns to be implemented.
  • Actively participates in all safety aspects of mining, attending department daily prep talks.
  • Produce a daily activity report in morning Mining Meetings.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary Level Qualification in Mining Geology
  • At least 3 years of working experience as a geological technician
  • Experience dealing with Copper & Gold

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com

