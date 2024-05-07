VACANCY: Geologist

Our client in Zambia is looking for an experienced and dynamic Geologist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Mining Sector.

To effectively carry out grade control measures leading to the achievement of monthly target grades and generation of ore reserves and/or mineral

resources.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Takes joint responsibility with underground officials for grade control.

Controls and directs sampling crews and ensures information is collected following Standard Operating Procedures.

Continuously advises and explores for additional ore reserves and/or mineral resources.

Assists in the compilation of ore reserves and mineral resources by capturing all geological data on development & stope dossier.

Controls and directs sludge and diamond drilling operations and ensures accurate recording of results.

Logs and samples core, records on log sheets and stores information and core in a systematic manner.

Does geological mapping on both surface and underground; maintains up-to-date geological plans.

Maintains a willing and effective geological team by providing sound administration, supervision, and training.

Recommends on stope support systems & patterns to be implemented.

Actively participates in all safety aspects of mining, attending department daily prep talks.

Produce a daily activity report in morning Mining Meetings.

Requirements:

Tertiary Level Qualification in Mining Geology

At least 3 years of working experience as a geological technician

Experience dealing with Copper & Gold

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.