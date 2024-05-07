VACANCY: Geologist

Our client in Zambia is looking for an experienced and dynamic Geologist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Mining Sector.
To effectively carry out grade control measures leading to the achievement of monthly target grades and generation of ore reserves and/or mineral
resources.
The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
- Takes joint responsibility with underground officials for grade control.
- Controls and directs sampling crews and ensures information is collected following Standard Operating Procedures.
- Continuously advises and explores for additional ore reserves and/or mineral resources.
- Assists in the compilation of ore reserves and mineral resources by capturing all geological data on development & stope dossier.
- Controls and directs sludge and diamond drilling operations and ensures accurate recording of results.
- Logs and samples core, records on log sheets and stores information and core in a systematic manner.
- Does geological mapping on both surface and underground; maintains up-to-date geological plans.
- Maintains a willing and effective geological team by providing sound administration, supervision, and training.
- Recommends on stope support systems & patterns to be implemented.
- Actively participates in all safety aspects of mining, attending department daily prep talks.
- Produce a daily activity report in morning Mining Meetings.
Requirements:
- Tertiary Level Qualification in Mining Geology
- At least 3 years of working experience as a geological technician
- Experience dealing with Copper & Gold
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
