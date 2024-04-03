fbpx
Thursday, April 4, 2024
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Group Treasury Manager

VACANCY: Group Treasury Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Group Treasury Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Tobacco industry.

The Group Treasury Manager will oversee the group’s financial strategy, financing business operations and investment projects, maintaining a healthy financial position, optimizing cash flow in compliance with applicable regulations, and contributing to strategic decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

Corporate Funding

  • Plan and determine the Group’s Financial strategy.
  • Raise funding for both local and offshore short-term, medium-term, and long-term funding requirements.
  • Manage the cost of funding to be sustainable and competitive in line with business growth ambitions.

Cash & Liquidity Management

  • Forecast cash flow requirements for Group operations.
  • Group cash position management and optimal utilization of available funds for adequate liquidity to meet operational requirements.
  • Enhance financial efficiency and stability through devising and implementing strategies to optimise group financial processes.

Risk Management & Compliance

  • Assess and mitigate risks related to currency fluctuations, interest rates, and other market variables.

Investments Appraisal

  • Appraise group wide investments and make recommendations for informed project investments decision.
  • Establish and implement capital-raising plans for group investment projects.
  • Group portfolio mix management.

Treasury Operations

  • Group treasury policy formulation and implementation in line with group financial strategy and alignment with prevailing regulatory requirements.
  • Design and implementation of systems and procedures for an efficient and effective control environment.
  • Ensure Group compliance with exchange control for both onshore and offshore.
  • Scheduled and ad hoc treasury reporting as per business requirements and informed decision-making.

Stakeholder Liaison and Management

  • Manage and sustain functional relationships with SBUs, financial institutions (debt and capital markets), investors, and banks.

Key Skills & Requirements:

  • Demonstrated analytical, numerical, and problem-solving abilities.
  • Presence with strong communication and presentation skills
  • Integral and firm individual mature enough to handle demanding work pressure.
  • Sound commercial orientation of business and operating environment.
  • Ability to create and nurture business relationships and stakeholder management.
  • Leadership and collaborative proficiency
  • Degree in Accounting, Economics, or related fields.
  • Minimum 5 years experience in a similar or related role.

Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to kelly@priconsultants.com

Emirates

You cannot copy content of this page