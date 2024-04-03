VACANCY: Group Treasury Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Group Treasury Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Tobacco industry.
The Group Treasury Manager will oversee the group’s financial strategy, financing business operations and investment projects, maintaining a healthy financial position, optimizing cash flow in compliance with applicable regulations, and contributing to strategic decision-making.
Key Responsibilities:
Corporate Funding
- Plan and determine the Group’s Financial strategy.
- Raise funding for both local and offshore short-term, medium-term, and long-term funding requirements.
- Manage the cost of funding to be sustainable and competitive in line with business growth ambitions.
Cash & Liquidity Management
- Forecast cash flow requirements for Group operations.
- Group cash position management and optimal utilization of available funds for adequate liquidity to meet operational requirements.
- Enhance financial efficiency and stability through devising and implementing strategies to optimise group financial processes.
Risk Management & Compliance
- Assess and mitigate risks related to currency fluctuations, interest rates, and other market variables.
Investments Appraisal
- Appraise group wide investments and make recommendations for informed project investments decision.
- Establish and implement capital-raising plans for group investment projects.
- Group portfolio mix management.
Treasury Operations
- Group treasury policy formulation and implementation in line with group financial strategy and alignment with prevailing regulatory requirements.
- Design and implementation of systems and procedures for an efficient and effective control environment.
- Ensure Group compliance with exchange control for both onshore and offshore.
- Scheduled and ad hoc treasury reporting as per business requirements and informed decision-making.
Stakeholder Liaison and Management
- Manage and sustain functional relationships with SBUs, financial institutions (debt and capital markets), investors, and banks.
Key Skills & Requirements:
- Demonstrated analytical, numerical, and problem-solving abilities.
- Presence with strong communication and presentation skills
- Integral and firm individual mature enough to handle demanding work pressure.
- Sound commercial orientation of business and operating environment.
- Ability to create and nurture business relationships and stakeholder management.
- Leadership and collaborative proficiency
- Degree in Accounting, Economics, or related fields.
- Minimum 5 years experience in a similar or related role.
Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
