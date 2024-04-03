VACANCY: Group Treasury Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Group Treasury Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Tobacco industry.

The Group Treasury Manager will oversee the group’s financial strategy, financing business operations and investment projects, maintaining a healthy financial position, optimizing cash flow in compliance with applicable regulations, and contributing to strategic decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

Corporate Funding

Plan and determine the Group’s Financial strategy.

Raise funding for both local and offshore short-term, medium-term, and long-term funding requirements.

Manage the cost of funding to be sustainable and competitive in line with business growth ambitions.

Cash & Liquidity Management

Forecast cash flow requirements for Group operations.

Group cash position management and optimal utilization of available funds for adequate liquidity to meet operational requirements.

Enhance financial efficiency and stability through devising and implementing strategies to optimise group financial processes.

Risk Management & Compliance

Assess and mitigate risks related to currency fluctuations, interest rates, and other market variables.

Investments Appraisal

Appraise group wide investments and make recommendations for informed project investments decision.

Establish and implement capital-raising plans for group investment projects.

Group portfolio mix management.

Treasury Operations

Group treasury policy formulation and implementation in line with group financial strategy and alignment with prevailing regulatory requirements.

Design and implementation of systems and procedures for an efficient and effective control environment.

Ensure Group compliance with exchange control for both onshore and offshore.

Scheduled and ad hoc treasury reporting as per business requirements and informed decision-making.

Stakeholder Liaison and Management

Manage and sustain functional relationships with SBUs, financial institutions (debt and capital markets), investors, and banks.

Key Skills & Requirements:

Demonstrated analytical, numerical, and problem-solving abilities.

Presence with strong communication and presentation skills

Integral and firm individual mature enough to handle demanding work pressure.

Sound commercial orientation of business and operating environment.

Ability to create and nurture business relationships and stakeholder management.

Leadership and collaborative proficiency

Degree in Accounting, Economics, or related fields.

Minimum 5 years experience in a similar or related role.

Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.