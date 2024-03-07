VACANCY: HR & Payroll Officer Clerk

HR & Payroll Officer Clerk Vacancy located close to Selous
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Complete new employee files with the necessary documentation.
- Accurately capture employee details into the system.
- Scan and upload all employee documents onto the database.
- Maintain and update employee files for accuracy and completeness.
- Assist in HR administrative tasks, including interview scheduling and HR-related inquiries.
- Support HR processes, including onboarding, offboarding, and maintaining HR databases.
- Coordinate and manage HR-related documentation and filing systems.
- Manage weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly payroll cycles.
- Process payroll information for timely and accurate employee payments.
- Handle calculations for increases, earnings, deductions, perks tax, allowances, bonuses, BCEA leave, and staff movements.
- Build and maintain strong internal relationships with team members.
- Receive, process, and file all change forms.
- Complete variances on the payroll, accounting for all differences.
- Compile and file required monthly and quarterly reports.
- Proactively investigate and address payroll-related issues and errors.
- Handle payroll-related queries as needed.
Minimum Experience, Qualifications and Requirements:
- Gade 12/Matric (Required)
- Human resources/ Industrial Relations qualification
- Minimum of 2 – 5 years’ mining/construction site experience (Required).
- Proven experience in administrative or clerical roles, preferably in HR, will be advantageous.
- Own transport
- Proven knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excell)
- Proven knowledge and experience in timesheet and payroll completion
- Should stay close to or be able to move to Chegutu
Package:
To be discussed during the interview
Applications:
Submit to 0772700001 (WhatsApp only)
Closing Date:
Note:
Attach proof of qualification. No response within 21 days indicates an unsuccessful application.
