VACANCY: HR & Payroll Officer Clerk

HR & Payroll Officer Clerk Vacancy located close to Selous

Duties & Responsibilities:

Complete new employee files with the necessary documentation.

Accurately capture employee details into the system.

Scan and upload all employee documents onto the database.

Maintain and update employee files for accuracy and completeness.

Assist in HR administrative tasks, including interview scheduling and HR-related inquiries.

Support HR processes, including onboarding, offboarding, and maintaining HR databases.

Coordinate and manage HR-related documentation and filing systems.

Manage weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly payroll cycles.

Process payroll information for timely and accurate employee payments.

Handle calculations for increases, earnings, deductions, perks tax, allowances, bonuses, BCEA leave, and staff movements.

Build and maintain strong internal relationships with team members.

Receive, process, and file all change forms.

Complete variances on the payroll, accounting for all differences.

Compile and file required monthly and quarterly reports.

Proactively investigate and address payroll-related issues and errors.

Handle payroll-related queries as needed.

Minimum Experience, Qualifications and Requirements:

Gade 12/Matric (Required)

Human resources/ Industrial Relations qualification

Minimum of 2 – 5 years’ mining/construction site experience (Required).

Proven experience in administrative or clerical roles, preferably in HR, will be advantageous.

Own transport

Proven knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excell)

Proven knowledge and experience in timesheet and payroll completion

Should stay close to or be able to move to Chegutu

Package:

To be discussed during the interview

Applications:

Submit to 0772700001 (WhatsApp only)

Closing Date:

Note:

Attach proof of qualification. No response within 21 days indicates an unsuccessful application.