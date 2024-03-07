fbpx
Sunday, March 10, 2024
VACANCY: HR & Payroll Officer Clerk

HR & Payroll Officer Clerk  Vacancy located close to Selous

 

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Complete new employee files with the necessary documentation.
  • Accurately capture employee details into the system.
  • Scan and upload all employee documents onto the database.
  • Maintain and update employee files for accuracy and completeness.
  • Assist in HR administrative tasks, including interview scheduling and HR-related inquiries.
  • Support HR processes, including onboarding, offboarding, and maintaining HR databases.
  • Coordinate and manage HR-related documentation and filing systems.
  • Manage weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly payroll cycles.
  • Process payroll information for timely and accurate employee payments.
  • Handle calculations for increases, earnings, deductions, perks tax, allowances, bonuses, BCEA leave, and staff movements.
  • Build and maintain strong internal relationships with team members.
  • Receive, process, and file all change forms.
  • Complete variances on the payroll, accounting for all differences.
  • Compile and file required monthly and quarterly reports.
  • Proactively investigate and address payroll-related issues and errors.
  • Handle payroll-related queries as needed.

Minimum Experience, Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Gade 12/Matric (Required)
  • Human resources/ Industrial Relations qualification
  • Minimum of 2 – 5 years’ mining/construction site experience (Required).
  • Proven experience in administrative or clerical roles, preferably in HR, will be advantageous.
  • Own transport
  • Proven knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excell)
  • Proven knowledge and experience in timesheet and payroll completion
  • Should stay close to or be able to move to Chegutu

Package:

To be discussed during the interview

Applications:

Submit to 0772700001 (WhatsApp only)

Closing Date:

Note:

Attach proof of qualification. No response within 21 days indicates an unsuccessful application.

