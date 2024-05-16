VACANCY: Lathe Operator

Lathe Operator (Manufacturing Industry, Mutare) \

A successful manufacturing company based in Mutare is looking for a qualified and experienced lathe operator to join their manufacturing team. The ideal candidate will have experience working with lathe machines, demonstrating precision and attention to detail in shaping and cutting metal parts to specifications. As a Lathe Operator, you will be responsible for setting up, operating, and maintaining lathe machines to produce high-quality parts for various applications. You will work closely with our engineering and production teams to interpret blueprints and follow detailed instructions to meet our clients’ specific requirements. This role requires a strong understanding of metal properties, a keen eye for detail, and the ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines. The successful candidate will have a commitment to safety, quality, and continuous improvement. With state-of-the-art facilities and a supportive team environment, we offer an excellent opportunity for professional growth in the field of manufacturing and production.

Responsibilities:

Read and interpret blueprints and drawings.

Set up and operate lathe machines, adjusting settings for optimal performance.

Select appropriate tools and materials for each project. Monitor the lathe operation, making adjustments as necessary to maintain accuracy.

Inspect finished parts for quality and adherence to specifications.

Perform routine maintenance on lathe machines to ensure their longevity and reliability.

Collaborate with the production team to meet production deadlines.

Maintain a clean and safe work environment.

Record and report production data as required.

Troubleshoot issues with lathe machines and make minor repairs as needed.

Assist in the training of new staff.

Stay updated on new machining technologies and techniques.

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.

Manage inventory of tools and supplies.

Ensure compliance with safety regulations and procedures.

Requirements

Class 1 Fitter/ Machinist (Trade Tested).

Proven 5 yrs working experience as a Lathe Operator or similar role.

Strong understanding of metal properties and machining techniques.

Ability to read and interpret technical documents and drawings.

High level of precision and attention to detail.

Familiarity with safety standards and willingness to use protective clothing and equipment.

Physical stamina and strength to handle heavy equipment. Good communication and teamwork skills.

Willingness to work in shifts if required.

Technical certification in machining or related fields is a plus.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw