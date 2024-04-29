VACANCY: Loss Control Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a diligent and driven Loss Control Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Agriculture Industry.

You will manage the identification and prevention of company-related losses such as theft, pilferage, and fraudulent activities and perform any other duties as instructed

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

• Communicates findings and recommendations to management daily.

• Formulation and preparation of loss control and security risk management initiatives in the organisation.

• Investigations for all cases involving employees at all levels.

• Promotes security and risk control awareness.

• Supervision of the day-to-day work of contracted security companies.

• Checks on enforcement of controls in the company.

Requirements:

• At least 4 years of experience in a loss control manager role with a corporate entity

• A relevant tertiary-level qualification

• Experience in the agriculture industry is an added advantage

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 2nd May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.