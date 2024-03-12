VACANCY: Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Coordinator (Seed Industry, Harare ) – Our client is a leading supplier of quality seed and is looking for a marketing coordinator with at least 3 years of relevant experience in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

organising promotional events and traditional or digital marketing campaigns and attending to them to facilitate their success.

Assist in the conduct of market research and analyse consumer rating reports/surveys.

Updating internal databases with key supplier/stakeholder information.

Liaise with suppliers/clients and encourage trusted relationships/partnerships.

Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.

Create/compose promotional materials and campaigns (e.g. social media content, presentations and videos), and assist management in the distribution of the materials on all platforms required.

Assist in coming up with a marketing strategy and monitoring marketing campaigns.

Communicate regularly with store and vendor management keeping them informed on current brand performance, sales goals and marketing updates.

Monitor competitive activity and competitive retail performance within the agricultural retail industry and ensure that market share objectives are being met.

Accountable for achieving company objectives related to retail sales, executing basic business standards and increasing company market share.

Qualifications: Degree – Marketing, graphic design, advertising, digital media experience.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw