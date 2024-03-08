VACANCY: Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Coordinator (Seed Industry, Harare ) – Our client is a leading supplier of quality seed and is looking for a marketing coordinator with at least 3 years of relevant experience in a similar role.
The incumbent will be responsible for
- organising promotional events and traditional or digital marketing campaigns and attending to them to facilitate their success.
- Assisting in the conduct of market research and analysis of consumer rating reports/surveys.
- Updating internal databases with key supplier/stakeholder information. \
- Liaising with suppliers/clients and encouraging trusted relationships/partnerships.
- Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.
- Create/compose promotional materials and campaigns (e.g. social media content, presentations and videos), and assist management in the distribution of the materials on all platforms required.
- Assist in coming up with a marketing strategy and monitoring marketing campaigns.
- Communicate regularly with store and vendor management keeping them informed on current brand performance, sales goals and marketing updates.
- Monitor competitive activity and competitive retail performance within the agricultural retail industry and ensure that market share objectives are being met.
- Accountable for achieving company objectives related to retail sales, executing basic business standards and increasing company market share.
Qualifications:
- Degree – Marketing, graphic design, advertising, digital media experience.
- Well organised and Customer Service Orientation.
- Information Seeking. Marketing Awareness and content concepts and creation. Demonstrate ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
