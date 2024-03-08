VACANCY: Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Coordinator (Seed Industry, Harare ) – Our client is a leading supplier of quality seed and is looking for a marketing coordinator with at least 3 years of relevant experience in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for

organising promotional events and traditional or digital marketing campaigns and attending to them to facilitate their success.

Assisting in the conduct of market research and analysis of consumer rating reports/surveys.

Updating internal databases with key supplier/stakeholder information. \

Liaising with suppliers/clients and encouraging trusted relationships/partnerships.

Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.

Create/compose promotional materials and campaigns (e.g. social media content, presentations and videos), and assist management in the distribution of the materials on all platforms required.

Assist in coming up with a marketing strategy and monitoring marketing campaigns.

Communicate regularly with store and vendor management keeping them informed on current brand performance, sales goals and marketing updates.

Monitor competitive activity and competitive retail performance within the agricultural retail industry and ensure that market share objectives are being met.

Accountable for achieving company objectives related to retail sales, executing basic business standards and increasing company market share.

Qualifications:

Degree – Marketing, graphic design, advertising, digital media experience.

Well organised and Customer Service Orientation.

Information Seeking. Marketing Awareness and content concepts and creation. Demonstrate ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw