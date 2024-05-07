VACANCY: Metallurgist

Our client in Zambia is looking for an experienced, dependable and dynamic Metallurgist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Mining Sector.

The ideal candidate must possess the skill set necessary to execute the responsibilities that follow and must meet the criteria stipulated in the requirements to be eligible for consideration for this exciting opportunity.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Liaising with clients to determine and interpret design requirements.

Providing technical advice about the suitability of metals for different purposes.

Making recommendations and advising about product feasibility.

Creating precise designs for components.

Developing prototypes and innovative solutions to problems.

Investigating corrosion and metal failure/fatigue.

Liaising with and supervising engineering and technical staff.

Ensuring adherence to manufacturing quality standards.

Overseeing operational quality control processes.

Using specialist computer applications.

Carrying out laboratory-based analysis of samples.

Using both destructive and non-destructive techniques to test composition.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Science, Majoring in extractive metallurgy or mineral science.

At least 5 years of working experience as a geological technician

Experience dealing with Copper & Gold

Open to relocate to Zambia for this opportunity.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to dnyamugama@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.