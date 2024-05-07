fbpx
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
VACANCY: Mifos IT Specialist

VACANCY: Mifos IT Specialist

Our client in Harare is looking for an analytical and tech-savvy Mifos IT Specialist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Microfinance Sector.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

  • • Assessing and installing microfinance management information systems
  • To provide technical assistance to project teams and undertake technical project roles when required.
  • Act as the first line of support, providing technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.
  • Assist in providing telephone, in-person and online support to employees
  • Running regular checks on network and data security

Requirements

  • A Bachelors Degree in IT
  • Expert knowledge of Mifos
  • At least 3-5 years experience and knowledge of loan, financial / accounting IT packages
  • Experience in a Microfinance entity is an added advantage

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com

