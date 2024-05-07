VACANCY: Mifos IT Specialist

Our client in Harare is looking for an analytical and tech-savvy Mifos IT Specialist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Microfinance Sector.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

• Assessing and installing microfinance management information systems

To provide technical assistance to project teams and undertake technical project roles when required.

Act as the first line of support, providing technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.

Assist in providing telephone, in-person and online support to employees

Running regular checks on network and data security

Requirements

A Bachelors Degree in IT

Expert knowledge of Mifos

At least 3-5 years experience and knowledge of loan, financial / accounting IT packages

Experience in a Microfinance entity is an added advantage

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.