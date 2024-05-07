VACANCY: Mifos IT Specialist

Our client in Harare is looking for an analytical and tech-savvy Mifos IT Specialist to join their team for a job vacancy within the Microfinance Sector.
The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
- • Assessing and installing microfinance management information systems
- To provide technical assistance to project teams and undertake technical project roles when required.
- Act as the first line of support, providing technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.
- Assist in providing telephone, in-person and online support to employees
- Running regular checks on network and data security
Requirements
- A Bachelors Degree in IT
- Expert knowledge of Mifos
- At least 3-5 years experience and knowledge of loan, financial / accounting IT packages
- Experience in a Microfinance entity is an added advantage
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
