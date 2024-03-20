VACANCY: Network Engineer

Network Engineer (Telecomms Industry, Harare)

Our client in the Telecommunication Sector is looking for a Network Engineer with at least 5+ years in telecom engineering roles with an emphasis on

CN and IP operations.

Proven experience in direct integration with MNOs (Mobile Network Operations).

Strong track record of ensuring service reliability in complex network environments.

In-depth knowledge of 4G call flows, signalling and network architecture.

Linux expertise, systems administration, troubleshooting and performance optimization.

Python proficiency, scripting, automation, and data analysis.

Database skills: MySQL for structured data, experience with a schemaless database (e.g mongo DB) a mindset: works effectively with internal teams and external vendors.

The incumbent will be responsible for architecture and integration: design and implement integrations between MVNO systems and MNO networks.

Reliability engineering: Implement monitoring fault–tolerance and proactive maintenance strategies.

Troubleshooting: Rapid diagnosis and resolution of complex network issues.

Automation: Develop tools to streamline operations and analysis. Mentorship: guide and develop the skills of junior engineers.

Desired Qualities

Passion for Telecom: Driven by the complexities of telecommunications networks.

Continuous Learner: Demonstrates initiative to learn new technologies.

Problem solver: Enjoys tackling challenging technical problems.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw