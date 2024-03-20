VACANCY: Network Engineer

Network Engineer (Telecomms Industry, Harare)
Our client in the Telecommunication Sector is looking for a Network Engineer with at least 5+ years in telecom engineering roles with an emphasis on
- CN and IP operations.
- Proven experience in direct integration with MNOs (Mobile Network Operations).
- Strong track record of ensuring service reliability in complex network environments.
- In-depth knowledge of 4G call flows, signalling and network architecture.
- Linux expertise, systems administration, troubleshooting and performance optimization.
- Python proficiency, scripting, automation, and data analysis.
- Database skills: MySQL for structured data, experience with a schemaless database (e.g mongo DB) a mindset: works effectively with internal teams and external vendors.
- The incumbent will be responsible for architecture and integration: design and implement integrations between MVNO systems and MNO networks.
- Reliability engineering: Implement monitoring fault–tolerance and proactive maintenance strategies.
- Troubleshooting: Rapid diagnosis and resolution of complex network issues.
- Automation: Develop tools to streamline operations and analysis. Mentorship: guide and develop the skills of junior engineers.
Desired Qualities
- Passion for Telecom: Driven by the complexities of telecommunications networks.
- Continuous Learner: Demonstrates initiative to learn new technologies.
- Problem solver: Enjoys tackling challenging technical problems.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw