VACANCY: Network Engineer

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Network Engineer (Telecomms Industry, Harare)

Our client in the Telecommunication Sector is looking for a Network Engineer with at least 5+ years in telecom engineering roles with an emphasis on

  • CN and IP operations.
  • Proven experience in direct integration with MNOs (Mobile Network Operations).
  • Strong track record of ensuring service reliability in complex network environments.
  • In-depth knowledge of 4G call flows, signalling and network architecture.
  • Linux expertise, systems administration, troubleshooting and performance optimization.
  • Python proficiency, scripting, automation, and data analysis.
  • Database skills: MySQL for structured data, experience with a schemaless database (e.g mongo DB) a mindset: works effectively with internal teams and external vendors.
  • The incumbent will be responsible for architecture and integration: design and implement integrations between MVNO systems and MNO networks.
  • Reliability engineering: Implement monitoring fault–tolerance and proactive maintenance strategies.
  • Troubleshooting: Rapid diagnosis and resolution of complex network issues.
  • Automation: Develop tools to streamline operations and analysis. Mentorship: guide and develop the skills of junior engineers.

Desired Qualities

  • Passion for Telecom: Driven by the complexities of telecommunications networks.
  • Continuous Learner: Demonstrates initiative to learn new technologies.
  • Problem solver: Enjoys tackling challenging technical problems.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

