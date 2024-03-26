VACANCY: Operations Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for an energetic and dynamic Operations Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Food & Beverage Industry.
The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
- Setting up of stores
- Procurement
- Merchandising fridges
- Day to day operations
- Check and maintain stock level
- Stock reports monthly and annually
- General administration duties
- Customer care
- Maintenance in the stores
Requirements:
- A relevant tertiary-level qualification.
- At least 5 years of Managerial level experience
- At least 5 years of experience in Operations Management
- Experience with supply chain management
- Previous experience managing a restaurant/coffee shop is an added advantage
- People management oriented
- Hands-on and detail-oriented
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 28th March 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
