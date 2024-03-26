VACANCY: Operations Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for an energetic and dynamic Operations Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Food & Beverage Industry.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Setting up of stores

Procurement

Merchandising fridges

Day to day operations

Check and maintain stock level

Stock reports monthly and annually

General administration duties

Customer care

Maintenance in the stores

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary-level qualification.

At least 5 years of Managerial level experience

At least 5 years of experience in Operations Management

Experience with supply chain management

Previous experience managing a restaurant/coffee shop is an added advantage

People management oriented

Hands-on and detail-oriented

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 28th March 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.