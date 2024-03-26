fbpx
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
VACANCY: Operations Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for an energetic and dynamic Operations Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Food & Beverage Industry.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

  • Setting up of stores
  • Procurement
  • Merchandising fridges
  • Day to day operations
  • Check and maintain stock level
  • Stock reports monthly and annually
  • General administration duties
  • Customer care
  • Maintenance in the stores

Requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary-level qualification.
  • At least 5 years of Managerial level experience
  • At least 5 years of experience in Operations Management
  • Experience with supply chain management
  • Previous experience managing a restaurant/coffee shop is an added advantage
  • People management oriented
  • Hands-on and detail-oriented

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 28th March 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com

