VACANCY: Procurement & Stores Executive

Our client in Harare is looking for a Procurement & Stores Executive to join their team for a job vacancy within the Manufacturing & Production industry.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

 Responsible for the procurement of all local and imported consumables, spares & equipment based on departmental budgets & requirements.

 Manages procurement budget in liaison with line managers.

 Ensures all Central Stores stocks are maintained in line with critical stock levels and departmental needs.

 Responsible for leading and managing the Procurement & Stores teams.

Requirements:

• Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain Management and Procurement.

• Proficiency in Cost Accounting and Financial Analysis is essential.

• Knowledge of freight forwarding and customs clearance.

• At least five years’ experience in a senior procurement role in an agricultural or manufacturing.

• Excellent negotiating and bargaining skills

• An ability to communicate effectively with excellent verbal and written skills and a strong power of persuasion.

• Good organizational and management ability including powers of delegation.

• An ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines and targets.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 8th April 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.