VACANCY: Procurement & Stores Executive

Our client in Harare is looking for a Procurement & Stores Executive to join their team for a job vacancy within the Manufacturing & Production industry.
The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
Responsible for the procurement of all local and imported consumables, spares & equipment based on departmental budgets & requirements.
Manages procurement budget in liaison with line managers.
Ensures all Central Stores stocks are maintained in line with critical stock levels and departmental needs.
Responsible for leading and managing the Procurement & Stores teams.
Requirements:
• Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain Management and Procurement.
• Proficiency in Cost Accounting and Financial Analysis is essential.
• Knowledge of freight forwarding and customs clearance.
• At least five years’ experience in a senior procurement role in an agricultural or manufacturing.
• Excellent negotiating and bargaining skills
• An ability to communicate effectively with excellent verbal and written skills and a strong power of persuasion.
• Good organizational and management ability including powers of delegation.
• An ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines and targets.
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 8th April 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com