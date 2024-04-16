VACANCY: Production Team Leader

Production Team Leader/Shift – (Plastic Manufacturing Industry, Harare) – Our client specialises in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible rigid plastic packaging for food, beverage and industrial is looking for a Production Team Leader with at least a minimum of 3 years experience in the plastic manufacturing Industry.
Responsibilities
- To lead and control the team by effectively allocating and utilising labour to meet set targets and customer and SHEQ requirements.
- Routine meetings & feedback/Employee or Departmental engagements Production Experience (Plastics Manufacturing Environment).
- Monitoring machine and mould performance. Ensuring accurate booking of finished goods into stores.
- Training, Mentoring & Coaching. Safety and housekeeping.
- Monitoring and following up on planned actions, tasks, responsibilities, and commitments for self, team members, and others ensures that these are adhered to and provide service excellence.
- Ensuring packing and labelling are efficiently and correctly done as per customer requirements.
Attributes and Qualifications
- Knowledge of services equipment (ABC compressors, Atlas Copco compressors, Tranne Chiller, Teva Cooling towers, Diesel generators).
- Process knowledge (HDPE Extrusion Blow molding (rotary), HDPE Extrusion blow molding (double station), Injection blow molding(closures), Stretch blow molding (PET).
- Delegation, Communication, Conflict Handling, Monitoring, Controlling, Problem Solving Follow-up, Flexibility, Integrity, Energy, Taking Responsibility.
- Engineering Diploma /Equivalent and Trade tested/+ND Electrical/Mechanical Eng. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations.
Attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw