VACANCY: Production Team Leader

Production Team Leader/Shift – (Plastic Manufacturing Industry, Harare) – Our client specialises in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible rigid plastic packaging for food, beverage and industrial is looking for a Production Team Leader with at least a minimum of 3 years experience in the plastic manufacturing Industry.

Responsibilities

To lead and control the team by effectively allocating and utilising labour to meet set targets and customer and SHEQ requirements.

Routine meetings & feedback/Employee or Departmental engagements Production Experience (Plastics Manufacturing Environment).

Monitoring machine and mould performance. Ensuring accurate booking of finished goods into stores.

Training, Mentoring & Coaching. Safety and housekeeping.

Monitoring and following up on planned actions, tasks, responsibilities, and commitments for self, team members, and others ensures that these are adhered to and provide service excellence.

Ensuring packing and labelling are efficiently and correctly done as per customer requirements.

Attributes and Qualifications

Knowledge of services equipment (ABC compressors, Atlas Copco compressors, Tranne Chiller, Teva Cooling towers, Diesel generators).

Process knowledge (HDPE Extrusion Blow molding (rotary), HDPE Extrusion blow molding (double station), Injection blow molding(closures), Stretch blow molding (PET).

Delegation, Communication, Conflict Handling, Monitoring, Controlling, Problem Solving Follow-up, Flexibility, Integrity, Energy, Taking Responsibility.

Engineering Diploma /Equivalent and Trade tested/+ND Electrical/Mechanical Eng. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations.

Attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw