VACANCY: Quality Control Officer

Our client in Harare is looking for a Quality Control Officer to join their team for a job vacancy within the food manufacturing industry.

Responsibilities

Analyse possible reasons for product defects and quality lapses.

Analyse possible reasons for process deviations and for product defects and quality lapses.

Develop SOPs and infrastructure requirements for laboratories and optimal calibration standards in line with good laboratory practice (GLP) requirements.

Develop methods for the testing quality of materials, products, and packaging.

Develop product and process quality metric reports.

Develop sampling plans for quality control purposes.

Develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are align with regulatory requirements, industry guidelines and organisation’s policies.

Establish SOPs and conditions for handling, storage, and preservation of samples.

Implement plans and strategies to support the provision of safe food products.

Inspect facilities, equipment, products, or production lines to ensure food is prepared according to safety regulations and situational health sections.

Investigate technical faults and practices that impact laboratory equipment operations.

Lead quality and food safety-related audits.

Participate in quality management system reviews and promote quality and food safety policies to all personnel.

Review reports and develop guidelines and standard practices for data documentation and analysis.

Verify alignment of sampling documentation, testing activities and procedures with established protocols to identify issues.

Verify quality control (QC) records, test results and reports for regulatory authorities.

Requirements

A diploma/degree in Food Science and Technology/relevant qualification

Experience in the bread manufacturing sector is an added advantage.

5 years of working experience in a similar role.

If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to pchinenere@priconsultants.com