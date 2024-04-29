VACANCY: Quantity Surveyor

Our client in Harare is looking for an energetic and ambitious Quantity Surveyor to join their team for a job vacancy within the Construction Industry.

As a quantity surveyor, you will manage all building project costs, from the initial calculations to the final figures. Your role will be highly critical in ensuring the financial success of our construction projects.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

• Preparation of cost estimates, bills of quantities and tender documents.

• Negotiating with suppliers and subcontractors to obtain the best prices and terms.

• Managing project budgets, including forecasting and monitoring costs.

• Maintaining accurate records and documentation of all project-related costs and financial transactions.

• Provide expert advice on procurement, risk management and cost-saving measures.

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in quantity surveying, construction management or a related field.

• Over 5 years of experience in quantity surveying or cost consulting, preferably in the construction industry.

• Sound knowledge of construction industry practices, regulations, and standards.

• Proficiency in cost estimation and cost management techniques

• Strong project management skills and ability to work under pressure

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 2nd May 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.