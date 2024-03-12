VACANCY: Regional Sales and Trade Marketing Managers

Our client in Harare West is looking for Regional Sales and Trade Marketing Managers (to be based in the Northern and Southern Regions) to join their team for a job vacancy within the manufacturing industry.
Main Task
Meet the organization’s revenue targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
• Top Line Performance: Driving sales and meeting set volume and revenue targets.
• People Management: Building and leading a team of salespeople to help drive revenue.
• Market Visibility: Ensure point-of-sale materials and product visibility in the market.
• Promotional Activities: Propose, implement, and monitor promotional activities to drive sales in the market.
• Sales Operations: Collaborate with the SMD Head to manage daily sales operations, including target achievement, sales plans, and promotion strategies.
• Account Development: Utilize sales tools such as sampling, competitions, and menu listings to grow existing accounts and establish new ones.
• Customer Management: Maintain relationships with customers.
• Debtors Management: Manage debtor accounts and ensure that the customers settle overdue amounts in line with set terms.
• Any other duties as assigned by the superior.
Requirements for the role
• A degree in Business Management/Sales/Marketing or relevant qualification.
• At least 4 years of Sales/Key Account Management experience in an FMCG sector.
• Strong problem-solving ability.
• Ability to prioritize work and handle a pressurized working environment.
• A clean class 4 Driver’s license.
• Highly motivated and target-driven with a proven track record in sales.
• Excellent selling, communication, negotiation, and relationship management skills.
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office.
If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
