VACANCY: Sales Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Sales Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Beverage Distribution industry.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Develop and maintain a database of potential and existing Horeca customers.

Negotiate and secure contracts and agreements with Horeca customers.

Monitor and evaluate the performance and satisfaction of Horeca customers.

Provide training and support to Horeca customers on product knowledge and service standards.

Implement and monitor quality control measures for Horeca customers.

Identify and resolve any issues or complaints from Horeca customers.

Coordinate and collaborate with other departments and agencies on Horeca-related matters.

Your main duties will include:

Sales and Financial Management:

Managing the turnover and profitability of each agency by setting and monitoring sales targets, budgets, and forecasts

Preparing and presenting sales reports for customers and suppliers by analysing sales data, market trends and customer feedback

Developing and implementing strategic plans for each agency by identifying opportunities, challenges, and solutions

Managing key accounts and building strong relationships with customers and suppliers by providing excellent service, support, and advice

Conducting business reviews with management, principles, and customers monthly by evaluating performance, progress, and satisfaction

Team Leadership:

Leading and motivating a sales team and ensuring their training and development by coaching, mentoring, and appraising them.

Executing trade activities and allocating resources effectively by planning, organizing and supervising events, promotions, and activations

Providing feedback and evaluation of trade activations by measuring results, impact and return on investment.

Business Culture and Integrity:

Upholding the culture and integrity of the business by adhering to the company’s values, policies, and standards

Professional Development

Participating in management training programs by attending workshops, seminars, and courses

Pursuing personal education and training opportunities by keeping up to date with industry knowledge and best practices

Hosting suppliers from time to time on travel to Zimbabwe by arranging meetings, visits, and tours.

Travelling regionally for incentives, training, or hosting purposes by participating in trade shows, conferences, and trips.

Requirements:

At least 5 years of experience in sales management, preferably in the liquor industry, or a proven track record of achieving sales goals

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills, both written and verbal

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, with the ability to use data and insights to drive action

A high level of professionalism, integrity, and ethics, with respect for diversity and inclusion

A passion for liquor products and market trends, with the curiosity to learn new things and explore new opportunities

A willingness to travel frequently and work flexible hours, with the flexibility to adapt to changing situations

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 8th April 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.