Thursday, April 4, 2024
VACANCY: Sales Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Sales Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Beverage Distribution industry.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

  • Develop and maintain a database of potential and existing Horeca customers.
  • Negotiate and secure contracts and agreements with Horeca customers.
  • Monitor and evaluate the performance and satisfaction of Horeca customers.
  • Provide training and support to Horeca customers on product knowledge and service standards.
  • Implement and monitor quality control measures for Horeca customers.
  • Identify and resolve any issues or complaints from Horeca customers.
  • Coordinate and collaborate with other departments and agencies on Horeca-related matters.

Your main duties will include:

Sales and Financial Management:

  • Managing the turnover and profitability of each agency by setting and monitoring sales targets, budgets, and forecasts
  • Preparing and presenting sales reports for customers and suppliers by analysing sales data, market trends and customer feedback
  • Developing and implementing strategic plans for each agency by identifying opportunities, challenges, and solutions
  • Managing key accounts and building strong relationships with customers and suppliers by providing excellent service, support, and advice
  • Conducting business reviews with management, principles, and customers monthly by evaluating performance, progress, and satisfaction

Team Leadership:

  • Leading and motivating a sales team and ensuring their training and development by coaching, mentoring, and appraising them.
  • Executing trade activities and allocating resources effectively by planning, organizing and supervising events, promotions, and activations
  • Providing feedback and evaluation of trade activations by measuring results, impact and return on investment.

Business Culture and Integrity:

  • Upholding the culture and integrity of the business by adhering to the company’s values, policies, and standards

Professional Development

  • Participating in management training programs by attending workshops, seminars, and courses
  • Pursuing personal education and training opportunities by keeping up to date with industry knowledge and best practices
  • Hosting suppliers from time to time on travel to Zimbabwe by arranging meetings, visits, and tours.
  • Travelling regionally for incentives, training, or hosting purposes by participating in trade shows, conferences, and trips.

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years of experience in sales management, preferably in the liquor industry, or a proven track record of achieving sales goals
  • Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills, both written and verbal
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, with the ability to use data and insights to drive action
  • A high level of professionalism, integrity, and ethics, with respect for diversity and inclusion
  • A passion for liquor products and market trends, with the curiosity to learn new things and explore new opportunities
  • A willingness to travel frequently and work flexible hours, with the flexibility to adapt to changing situations

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 8th April 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com

