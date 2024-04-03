VACANCY: Sales Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Sales Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Beverage Distribution industry.
The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
- Develop and maintain a database of potential and existing Horeca customers.
- Negotiate and secure contracts and agreements with Horeca customers.
- Monitor and evaluate the performance and satisfaction of Horeca customers.
- Provide training and support to Horeca customers on product knowledge and service standards.
- Implement and monitor quality control measures for Horeca customers.
- Identify and resolve any issues or complaints from Horeca customers.
- Coordinate and collaborate with other departments and agencies on Horeca-related matters.
Your main duties will include:
Sales and Financial Management:
- Managing the turnover and profitability of each agency by setting and monitoring sales targets, budgets, and forecasts
- Preparing and presenting sales reports for customers and suppliers by analysing sales data, market trends and customer feedback
- Developing and implementing strategic plans for each agency by identifying opportunities, challenges, and solutions
- Managing key accounts and building strong relationships with customers and suppliers by providing excellent service, support, and advice
- Conducting business reviews with management, principles, and customers monthly by evaluating performance, progress, and satisfaction
Team Leadership:
- Leading and motivating a sales team and ensuring their training and development by coaching, mentoring, and appraising them.
- Executing trade activities and allocating resources effectively by planning, organizing and supervising events, promotions, and activations
- Providing feedback and evaluation of trade activations by measuring results, impact and return on investment.
Business Culture and Integrity:
- Upholding the culture and integrity of the business by adhering to the company’s values, policies, and standards
Professional Development
- Participating in management training programs by attending workshops, seminars, and courses
- Pursuing personal education and training opportunities by keeping up to date with industry knowledge and best practices
- Hosting suppliers from time to time on travel to Zimbabwe by arranging meetings, visits, and tours.
- Travelling regionally for incentives, training, or hosting purposes by participating in trade shows, conferences, and trips.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of experience in sales management, preferably in the liquor industry, or a proven track record of achieving sales goals
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills, both written and verbal
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, with the ability to use data and insights to drive action
- A high level of professionalism, integrity, and ethics, with respect for diversity and inclusion
- A passion for liquor products and market trends, with the curiosity to learn new things and explore new opportunities
- A willingness to travel frequently and work flexible hours, with the flexibility to adapt to changing situations
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 8th April 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com