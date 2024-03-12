VACANCY: Sales Representative

Our client in Harare is looking for a Sales Representative to join their team for a job vacancy within the FMCG Merchandising Industry.
The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
• Drive sales and meet set targets.
• Responsible for Key Account Management.
• Attend to all aspects of the trade for all customers.
• Generating and processing orders.
• Mediating relationship between the company and the customers.
• Timeously prepare sales reports.
• Perform market intelligence analysis.
• Monitor and enforce merchandising planograms.
• Perform sales calls.
• Perform any other duties as may be assigned by Management.
Requirements:
• Minimum requirement: Degree in Sales & Marketing or related field.
• 3 years of sales experience in an FMCG environment.
• CIean Class 4 Driver’s License
• Must possess good analytical ability and problem-solving skills.
• Good oral & written communication skills and be able to work under pressure.
• Must have good Excel knowledge.
• A self-starter with the ability to work independently with minimum supervision.
• Should possess persuasive Selling Skills.
• Ability to follow procedures.
• Must be able to deliver results against key targets.
• Should possess a good understanding of retail store network.
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 15th March 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
