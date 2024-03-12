VACANCY: Sales Representative

Our client in Harare is looking for a Sales Representative to join their team for a job vacancy within the FMCG Merchandising Industry.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

• Drive sales and meet set targets.

• Responsible for Key Account Management.

• Attend to all aspects of the trade for all customers.

• Generating and processing orders.

• Mediating relationship between the company and the customers.

• Timeously prepare sales reports.

• Perform market intelligence analysis.

• Monitor and enforce merchandising planograms.

• Perform sales calls.

• Perform any other duties as may be assigned by Management.

Requirements:

• Minimum requirement: Degree in Sales & Marketing or related field.

• 3 years of sales experience in an FMCG environment.

• CIean Class 4 Driver’s License

• Must possess good analytical ability and problem-solving skills.

• Good oral & written communication skills and be able to work under pressure.

• Must have good Excel knowledge.

• A self-starter with the ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

• Should possess persuasive Selling Skills.

• Ability to follow procedures.

• Must be able to deliver results against key targets.

• Should possess a good understanding of retail store network.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 15th March 2024. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.