VACANCY: Screen Printing Operator

Screen Printing Operator (Printing Industry, Harare)
A well-established company in the printing industry is looking for a screen printing operator to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for:
- Receiving work order jobs for Screen Printing.
- Examining work orders to determine estimated printing times, ink, and material quantities.
- Designing screen patterns according to customer specifications.
- Selecting screen size, degreasing agents and emulsion coatings.
- Running prints and performing quality checks throughout the printing process.
- Troubleshooting problems as they arise.
- Drying, folding, and packing completed articles after the run.
- Loading screen into the printer.
- Installing and repositioning screen printing plates and pressure roles.
- Calibrating printer before the batch is printed.
Qualifications and experience
- 3 years experience in a similar role.
- Hands on experience in designing any logo or lettering as wanted by the customer is a must.
A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw