Friday, May 17, 2024
VACANCY: Screen Printing Operator

Screen Printing Operator (Printing Industry, Harare)

A well-established company in the printing industry is looking for a screen printing operator to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for:

  • Receiving work order jobs for Screen Printing.
  • Examining work orders to determine estimated printing times, ink, and material quantities.
  • Designing screen patterns according to customer specifications.
  • Selecting screen size, degreasing agents and emulsion coatings.
  • Running prints and performing quality checks throughout the printing process.
  • Troubleshooting problems as they arise.
  • Drying, folding, and packing completed articles after the run.
  • Loading screen into the printer.
  • Installing and repositioning screen printing plates and pressure roles.
  • Calibrating printer before the batch is printed.

Qualifications and experience

  • 3 years experience in a similar role.
  • Hands on experience in designing any logo or lettering as wanted by the customer is a must.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

