VACANCY: Screen Printing Operator

Screen Printing Operator (Printing Industry, Harare)

A well-established company in the printing industry is looking for a screen printing operator to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for:

Receiving work order jobs for Screen Printing.

Examining work orders to determine estimated printing times, ink, and material quantities.

Designing screen patterns according to customer specifications.

Selecting screen size, degreasing agents and emulsion coatings.

Running prints and performing quality checks throughout the printing process.

Troubleshooting problems as they arise.

Drying, folding, and packing completed articles after the run.

Loading screen into the printer.

Installing and repositioning screen printing plates and pressure roles.

Calibrating printer before the batch is printed.

Qualifications and experience

3 years experience in a similar role.

Hands on experience in designing any logo or lettering as wanted by the customer is a must.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.