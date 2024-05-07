VACANCY: Senior Site Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Senior Site Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the construction industry.
Responsibilities:
- Project Planning and Management: will be responsible for planning construction activities on projects, including scheduling, resource allocation, and budget management.
- Site Preparation: Overseeing site preparation activities such as clearing, grading, excavation, and compaction to ensure compliance with project specifications and timelines.
- Equipment Management: Managing and coordinating the use of heavy machinery and equipment required for project operations. This includes ensuring equipment is properly maintained and operated safely.
- Team Management: Managing and supervising a team of workers, including equipment operators, labourers, and subcontractors, to ensure work is performed efficiently and according to safety standards.
- Quality Control: Monitoring construction operations to ensure that work meets quality standards and specifications set forth by clients and project requirements.
- Safety Compliance: Enforcing safety protocols and ensuring that all workers adhere to safety regulations and procedures to maintain a safe work environment.
- Environmental Compliance: Ensuring that construction activities comply with environmental regulations and minimize any negative impact.
- Cost Control: Analysing costs, identifying cost-saving opportunities, and implementing cost-effective strategies.
- Resource Management: Balancing workload, tracking resource availability, and ensuring optimal utilization of all resources, such as personnel, materials, and equipment.
- Time Management: Efficiently prioritize tasks to meet project timelines and deadlines.
- Production Outputs: Achieving quantifiable results as set for tasks.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Person Profile
- A Diploma/Degree in Civil Engineering/Quantity Surveying/Land Surveying and Geometrics and/or Project Management qualification from a recognised institute
• Computer Literate
- 5 years working as a construction/ brick & mortar and roads Manager level experience.
- Be willing to travel to different customer sites in Zimbabwe.
- Ability to liaise with other project teams on behalf of the company.
- Ability to identify, calculate, analyse, prioritize, and develop set plans for the organization efficiently and sustainably.
- Good communication skills to execute, monitor, correct promptly and achieve plan objectives.
- Have the influential skills needed to work in a team, delegate, create a proper environment for maximizing the involvement of each team member and ability to show empathy where needed.
- A clean class 4 driver’s licence plus a valid defensive driving licence.
If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to pchinenere@priconsultants.com
