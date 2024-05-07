VACANCY: Senior Site Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Senior Site Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the construction industry.

Responsibilities:

Project Planning and Management: will be responsible for planning construction activities on projects, including scheduling, resource allocation, and budget management.

Site Preparation: Overseeing site preparation activities such as clearing, grading, excavation, and compaction to ensure compliance with project specifications and timelines.

Equipment Management: Managing and coordinating the use of heavy machinery and equipment required for project operations. This includes ensuring equipment is properly maintained and operated safely.

Team Management: Managing and supervising a team of workers, including equipment operators, labourers, and subcontractors, to ensure work is performed efficiently and according to safety standards.

Quality Control: Monitoring construction operations to ensure that work meets quality standards and specifications set forth by clients and project requirements.

Safety Compliance: Enforcing safety protocols and ensuring that all workers adhere to safety regulations and procedures to maintain a safe work environment.

Environmental Compliance: Ensuring that construction activities comply with environmental regulations and minimize any negative impact.

Cost Control: Analysing costs, identifying cost-saving opportunities, and implementing cost-effective strategies.

Resource Management: Balancing workload, tracking resource availability, and ensuring optimal utilization of all resources, such as personnel, materials, and equipment.

Time Management: Efficiently prioritize tasks to meet project timelines and deadlines.

Production Outputs: Achieving quantifiable results as set for tasks.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Person Profile

A Diploma/Degree in Civil Engineering/Quantity Surveying/Land Surveying and Geometrics and/or Project Management qualification from a recognised institute

• Computer Literate 5 years working as a construction/ brick & mortar and roads Manager level experience.

Be willing to travel to different customer sites in Zimbabwe.

Ability to liaise with other project teams on behalf of the company.

Ability to identify, calculate, analyse, prioritize, and develop set plans for the organization efficiently and sustainably.

Good communication skills to execute, monitor, correct promptly and achieve plan objectives.

Have the influential skills needed to work in a team, delegate, create a proper environment for maximizing the involvement of each team member and ability to show empathy where needed.

A clean class 4 driver’s licence plus a valid defensive driving licence.

If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to pchinenere@priconsultants.com