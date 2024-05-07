fbpx
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
VACANCY: Senior Site Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Senior Site Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the construction industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Project Planning and Management: will be responsible for planning construction activities on projects, including scheduling, resource allocation, and budget management.
  • Site Preparation: Overseeing site preparation activities such as clearing, grading, excavation, and compaction to ensure compliance with project specifications and timelines.
  • Equipment Management: Managing and coordinating the use of heavy machinery and equipment required for project operations. This includes ensuring equipment is properly maintained and operated safely.
  • Team Management: Managing and supervising a team of workers, including equipment operators, labourers, and subcontractors, to ensure work is performed efficiently and according to safety standards.
  • Quality Control: Monitoring construction operations to ensure that work meets quality standards and specifications set forth by clients and project requirements.
  • Safety Compliance: Enforcing safety protocols and ensuring that all workers adhere to safety regulations and procedures to maintain a safe work environment.
  • Environmental Compliance: Ensuring that construction activities comply with environmental regulations and minimize any negative impact.
  • Cost Control: Analysing costs, identifying cost-saving opportunities, and implementing cost-effective strategies.
  • Resource Management: Balancing workload, tracking resource availability, and ensuring optimal utilization of all resources, such as personnel, materials, and equipment.
  • Time Management: Efficiently prioritize tasks to meet project timelines and deadlines.
  • Production Outputs: Achieving quantifiable results as set for tasks.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.

Person Profile

  • A Diploma/Degree in Civil Engineering/Quantity Surveying/Land Surveying and Geometrics and/or Project Management qualification from a recognised institute
    • Computer Literate
  • 5 years working as a construction/ brick & mortar and roads Manager level experience.
  • Be willing to travel to different customer sites in Zimbabwe.
  • Ability to liaise with other project teams on behalf of the company.
  • Ability to identify, calculate, analyse, prioritize, and develop set plans for the organization efficiently and sustainably.
  • Good communication skills to execute, monitor, correct promptly and achieve plan objectives.
  • Have the influential skills needed to work in a team, delegate, create a proper environment for maximizing the involvement of each team member and ability to show empathy where needed.
  • A clean class 4 driver’s licence plus a valid defensive driving licence.

If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to pchinenere@priconsultants.com

