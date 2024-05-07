VACANCY: Site Foreman

Our client in Harare is looking for a Site Foreman to join their team for a job vacancy within the construction industry.
The Foreman will be responsible for assisting the Site Managers in various duties and, among other things:
- Responsible for overseeing all construction activities, ensuring all works are well planned, and construction materials procured and delivered on time.
- Responsible for working collaboratively with all sub-contractors to ensure that construction works are carried out in strict adherence to project specifications, time, and budget expectations.
- Responsible for analysing and interpreting detailed design submissions related to civil/structural works and providing technical guidance.
- Carry out routine construction supervision.
- Monitor construction safety, environmental and health performance during construction works.
- Attending site meetings and keeping site records.
- Collaborate with engineers and architects to correctly determine the specifications of the project.
- Communicating with staff at all levels
- Overseeing several projects at the same time
- Ensuring that each stage of the project happens on time, on budget, and to high-quality standards.
- Resolving any issues or delays during the planning and implementation of the project
- Performs other related duties as assigned.
Person Profile
- A Trademan Class 1 and /or Land Surveying qualification from a recognised institute
- 2 years working as a foreman or similar.
- Be willing to travel to different customer sites in Zimbabwe.
- Excellent skills in communication, analytical, well-structured, and organised.
- Prepared to work weekends/holidays as and when required.
- A clean class 4 driver’s licence plus valid defensive driving licence.
If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
