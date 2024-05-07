VACANCY: Site Foreman

Our client in Harare is looking for a Site Foreman to join their team for a job vacancy within the construction industry.

The Foreman will be responsible for assisting the Site Managers in various duties and, among other things:

Responsible for overseeing all construction activities, ensuring all works are well planned, and construction materials procured and delivered on time.

Responsible for working collaboratively with all sub-contractors to ensure that construction works are carried out in strict adherence to project specifications, time, and budget expectations.

Responsible for analysing and interpreting detailed design submissions related to civil/structural works and providing technical guidance.

Carry out routine construction supervision.

Monitor construction safety, environmental and health performance during construction works.

Attending site meetings and keeping site records.

Collaborate with engineers and architects to correctly determine the specifications of the project.

Communicating with staff at all levels

Overseeing several projects at the same time

Ensuring that each stage of the project happens on time, on budget, and to high-quality standards.

Resolving any issues or delays during the planning and implementation of the project

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Person Profile

A Trademan Class 1 and /or Land Surveying qualification from a recognised institute

2 years working as a foreman or similar.

Be willing to travel to different customer sites in Zimbabwe.

Excellent skills in communication, analytical, well-structured, and organised.

Prepared to work weekends/holidays as and when required.

A clean class 4 driver’s licence plus valid defensive driving licence.

If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com