VACANCY: Site Foreman

Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Our client in Harare is looking for a Site Foreman to join their team for a job vacancy within the construction industry.

The Foreman will be responsible for assisting the Site Managers in various duties and, among other things:

  • Responsible for overseeing all construction activities, ensuring all works are well planned, and construction materials procured and delivered on time.
  • Responsible for working collaboratively with all sub-contractors to ensure that construction works are carried out in strict adherence to project specifications, time, and budget expectations.
  • Responsible for analysing and interpreting detailed design submissions related to civil/structural works and providing technical guidance.
  • Carry out routine construction supervision.
  • Monitor construction safety, environmental and health performance during construction works.
  • Attending site meetings and keeping site records.
  • Collaborate with engineers and architects to correctly determine the specifications of the project.
  • Communicating with staff at all levels
  • Overseeing several projects at the same time
  • Ensuring that each stage of the project happens on time, on budget, and to high-quality standards.
  • Resolving any issues or delays during the planning and implementation of the project
  • Performs other related duties as assigned.

Person Profile

  • A Trademan Class 1 and /or Land Surveying qualification from a recognised institute
  • 2 years working as a foreman or similar.
  • Be willing to travel to different customer sites in Zimbabwe.
  • Excellent skills in communication, analytical, well-structured, and organised.
  • Prepared to work weekends/holidays as and when required.
  • A clean class 4 driver’s licence plus valid defensive driving licence.

If you qualify, please email your CV in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com

