VACANCY: Underground Projects Engineer

Our client, with mining activities in Zimbabwe, is looking for an underground projects engineer to provide internal engineering services for the various underground mining projects and ensure the projects receive engineering input and monitoring required to achieve predefined quality, safety, cost and production targets. This position will focus on structural and mechanical works.

For more information and application details, please see below.

Responsibilities

Provide drawings, specifications, calculations and other engineering design outputs.\

Participate in design meetings

Engage and consult with internal and external consultants.

Provide engineering assistance to the group projects management team.

Resolve on-site engineering issues

Supervise and manage subcontractors and assess contractor claims.

Participate in project meetings.

Provide written regular progress reports.

Proactive risk management

Monitor project expenditure and ensure budgetary guidelines.

Ensure designs adhere to building code and mining standards

Implement the company safety policy, procedures and standards to maximize safety.

Assist the company SHEQ department.

Development of specifications and scope of work to form part of the request for Tender documentation.

Review tender documentation

Proactively work with the documents and materials controller to ensure the correct materials and equipment are procured on time for the project and adequate stock levels are maintained.

Requirements

Degree or HND in structural or mechanical engineering

Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the mining field in a similar position.

Drafting experience.

AUTOCAD or similar design software experience is essential.

Knowledge of steel fabrication and steel erection is required

Underground shaft/mine experience is a benefit

Fitness levels must allow travel by ladderway to underground levels.

Interested and suitably qualified or experienced candidates are to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than 27/03/24.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.