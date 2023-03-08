fbpx
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
July Moyo Appoints Committee to Probe City of Harare, City Parking

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has appointed a six member team to probe into operations of the City of Harare and its subsidiary company City Parking.

Recently, the City of Harare passed a resolution that gave City Parking marshals the power to clamp and fine traffic offenders in a move meant to decongest the Central Business District, however the move has resulted in clashes between motorists and marshals.

In a letter to one Chimowa from the department of spatial planning and development (who will chair the committee), Minister Moyo said the committee will endeavor to establish the shareholding structure of City Parking among other issues.

“I have the pleasure in appointing you to chair an investigation team to look into the operations of City Parking in Harare City Council. You shall endeavor to establish the following issues: The parking fees, the average daily collection levels, the shareholding structure between Council and City Parking, the role of the Municipal Traffic Police in parking; the relationship, if any, between the ZRP Harare Traffic and City Parking – any other issues incidental to, or arising from the above,” wrote Moyo.

Minister Moyo said the committee will complete investigations within ten working days with the City of Harare bearing the costs of the investigations.  

“As provided for in section 313 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29: 15) and as read with Ministry Circulars regarding deployment of investigation teams, City of Harare will bear the costs of the investigation, which I expect you to complete within 10 (ten) working days, whereupon you shall compile a report of your findings for my consideration within five-working days,” Moyo said.

The letter was copied to Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, Secretary for Provincial Affairs and devolution Tafadzwa Muguti and acting Harare Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo.

