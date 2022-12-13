JUST IN: Dynamos Appoints New Coach

Zimbabwe football giants Dynamos FC have appointed Herbert ‘Jompan’ Marowa at the new Senior team coach to replace Tonderai Ndiraya who was left the club at the end of the 2022 season.

In a statement, club spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said Marowa’s appointment is with immediate effect.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce the appointed of new technical team for 2023 season.

“The club has with immediate effect appointed Herbert Marowa as head coach of the senior team,” said Farawo.

Dynamos said they will in due course announce his deputies amid reports that Yadah head coach Genesis Mangombe and former player Murape Murape will be part of the Marowa’s assistants.

Former first team coach, Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigowe will also be part of the new technical team for the Harare giants.

