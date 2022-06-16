fbpx
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Breaking News
Just In: Police Arrest Moreblessing Ali’s Alleged Killer

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Thursday announced that it had apprehended Pius Jamba, a prime suspect in the murder of opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Jamba has been on the police’s wanted list after Ali’s mutilated body was found In a ditch in Nyatsime, last week.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested accused Pius Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali. A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day,” said the police.

In previous statements, the ZRP linked Ali’s disappearance to a quarrel with Jamba and said they believed she was in his hands, who was unhappy that she had left him.

More Details To Follow

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

