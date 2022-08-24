Kenyan Elections: The Good, The Bad And Key Lessons For Zimbabwe

William Ruto was declared president-elect of Kenya last week following a vote on 8 August.

However, the result was immediately rejected by his nemesis, Raila Odinga who alleged voter fraud and numerous electoral malpractices. He has subsequently approached the courts to have the results invalidated despite very little evidence of electoral misconduct having been presented.

About 18 000 monitors, including 1300 foreign observers, kept an eye on the general elections. Most observers lauded the manner in which the elections were held.

One of the observers is Heather Koga, Senior Advocacy for Electoral Reform Officer with the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN).

She spoke to our Senior Reporter Lovejoy Mutongwiza on the key observations from the Kenyan Elections.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

