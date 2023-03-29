Land In Harare South Sold By Development Company ‘Enhancing Mortgaging And Housing’ Under Scrutiny

Enhancing Mortgaging and Housing Company (EMH), a local property development company, is facing allegations of selling stands without proper documentation. According to reports, EMH signed an agreement with New Century Production to service the land, and as payment, would be given some stands after being issued with a compliance certificate.

However, it has been revealed that EMH went ahead and sold stands to home seekers without proper documentation.

Numerous home seekers have claimed that they were unaware that EMH did not have the proper documentation for selling them the stands, only finding out after they had paid for them. A director from New Century Production, who wished to remain anonymous, said that they had received several reports of home seekers being defrauded by EMH.

The director urged victims to report the matter to the police.

“We are urging all the victims to report such thieves to the police rather than coming to us lodging complains,” he said.

Meanwhile, last year, a Harare home seeker, Courage Mateta, sued EMH after allegedly being defrauded of money paid for a residential stand. Mateta paid approximately US$3,000 to EMH in November 2018, with the assurance that the payment would guarantee him the allocation of a residential stand.