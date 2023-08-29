Magaya, Yadah FC Exploit Parents in Sham Juventus Talent Hunt

Scores of parents fell victim to a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by controversial cleric Walter Magaya and his football club, Yadah FC where false claims were propagated, suggesting that the renowned Italian football club, Juventus FC, had joined hands with Yadah FC to scout young talent within the country.

Motivated by the enticing prospect of their children being scouted by a reputable international football club, parents enthusiastically enrolled their aspiring young footballers, paying a participation fee of US$20 per child.

However, an investigation led by sports blogger Makomborero Mutimukulu revealed that Juventus had never entered into such an agreement with Yadah FC or Magaya.

According to Juventus’ Academy Area Manager, Marco Degortes, the club does not “have any program in Zimbabwe, and nobody has the official right to run any activities on behalf of Juventus.”

Further inquiries also unveiled that the Zimbabwean government’s sports governing body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), had approved the “Juventus Academy pre-trials.” This raises substantial questions about the diligence exercised by the relevant authorities in scrutinizing the assertions made by Yadah FC.

Meanwhile, in response to the exposé, Magaya has revised his narrative to now include “international scouts.”

Attempts to reach Yadah FC’s management proved unsuccessful.