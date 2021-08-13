Memory Machaya Death: Johane Marange Members Arrested

Police have confirmed the arrest of several Johane Marange Apostolic church members in connection with the recent death of a 14-year-old girlwho died while giving birth at a shrine in Bocha.

Addressing the virtual commemorations of the World Population Day, Minister of Women Affairs Sithembiso Nyoni said several people have been arrested in relation to the case.

“I am reliably informed that the culprits have been arrested. And the law is taking its course. The case of the Marange teenager reminds us all that child marriage is still rife in our communities,” she said.

Nyoni said the government is working with the relevant stakeholders to get to the bottom of the case.

According to a local publication, police in Manicaland province have reportedly arrested several members of the Johane Marange Apostolic sect in connection with the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were yet to release more information on the progress of the investigations into the case.

It is alleged that the now-deceased Memory Machaya was denied medical assistance by leaders of the apostolic sect, who kept her at the shrine until she died due to pregnancy complications.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 15, 2021.