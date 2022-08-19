Mliswa Grumbles Over Wadyajena’s ‘Catch And Release’

Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has slammed the country’s judiciary system following the release of Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena who is facing charges of fraud and money laundering involving US$5 million

Wadyajena and four COTTCO bosses were arrested early this week on money laundering charges involving US$5 million and were granted ZWL$200 000 bail at the Harare Magistrates court yesterday.

In a tweet, Mliswa said it is no longer an issue to do with the crime committed.

“The prompt release of Wadyajena in his corruption case, when juxtaposed with the continued unjust incarceration of @JobSikhala1 shows that the justice system is about who you are and what money you have. It’s not even about the crime you have committed.

“We are never going to win the fight against corruption operating with an uneven scale of justice. I even feel for those mandated with fighting corruption. Their job is certainly not for the faint-hearted. You can’t blame @ZACConline here it’s clear where the rot is!” said Mliswa.

Sikhala and fellow legislator Godfrey Sithole are among 16 CCC members who are languishing in prison on allegations of inciting violence in Nyatsime following the gruesome murder of Moreblessing Ali by a suspected Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba who has since been arrested.

The sixteen have been denied bail and have spent close to three months in prison with CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere blaming the judicial system for letting them down.

“It is important to set the record that Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and all the Nyatsime group are not being let down by the CCC, they are being let down by the system. The system is meant to guarantee them certain rights and those rights are not guaranteed and given by CCC. Even if we are to run up and down the streets or they do in certain countries in Africa any manner of demonstration that is not what releases the citizens.” said Mahere.

