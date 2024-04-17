Mnangagwa Grants Full Remission of Sentence to Various Categories of Prisoners

In a move aimed at addressing prison overcrowding and ensuring justice reform, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a directive granting amnesty to various categories of inmates across the country.

The presidential decree, published in the Government Gazette, outlines a series of measures to reduce the prison population and provide relief to certain groups of prisoners, notably, the amnesty extends to female inmates, juveniles, terminally ill prisoners, and those with disabilities.

“IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 112(1)(a) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, made the order set out in the Schedule.

“A full remission of the remaining period of imprisonment is hereby granted to all convicted female inmates, save for those convicted of specified offences. The inmate should have served one third (1/3) of the sentence by 18th April, 2024.

“Full remission of the remaining period of imprisonment for all juveniles that is, those inmates under the age of eighteen (18) years. The inmate should have served one third (1/3) of the sentence by 18th April, 2024. Age determination will be based on the birth certificate or dental age estimation of the concerned prisoner. Inmates charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] are excluded from this Amnesty,” read the Gazette

“Full remission of the remaining period of imprisonment is hereby granted to all those prisoners serving an effective period of forty-eight (48) months and below and who would have served one third (1/3) of their sentence by 18th April, 2024. provided they are not convicted for specified offences. Full remission of the remaining period of imprisonment is hereby granted to all inmates certified terminally ill by a Correctional Medical Officer or a Government Medical Officer (GMO). Inmates charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] are excluded from this Amnesty,” proclaimed President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa’s directive includes provisions for the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment for inmates who have been on death row for ten years or more.

Inmates aged sixty years and above are also eligible for full remission of their sentences, provided they have served at least one-tenth of their term by the specified date.

However, the directive excludes certain categories of inmates, including those previously released on amnesty, individuals serving sentences imposed by Court Martial, and those with a history of escaping from lawful custody.

The Department of Correctional Services has been tasked with implementing the directives outlined in the Gazette, in collaboration with Social Welfare to ensure continuity of treatment for released inmates.

“The department of Correctional Services should liaise with Social Welfare so that there is continuity of treatment after release. Full remission of sentence is hereby granted to all inmates serving terms of imprisonment at the Open Prison,” said President Mnangagwa

