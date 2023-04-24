Nedbank Boosts Zimbabwe Netball Team with US$50k Sponsorship Package

The Gems, Zimbabwe’s national netball team, have received a much-needed boost ahead of the Netball World Cup scheduled to take place in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.

The leading financial institution, Nedbank, has unveiled a US$50k sponsorship package to cater to the team’s playing kit, travel insurance, and other expenses they will incur during the World Cup.

The sponsorship agreement also includes the Premier Netball League (PNL), which serves as the major feeder to the national team. Nedbank Zimbabwe’s Head of Marketing Client Experience and Corporate Affairs, Hope Marere, said the partnership with the Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA) underlines their commitment to the development of sport in the country.

ZINA president, Letitia Chipandu, thanked Nedbank for their sponsorship, which she believes will go a long way in ensuring the team achieves its goals.

The Gems are currently ranked 13th in the world and have come a long way, and Chipandu encourages other corporates to take up sponsorship opportunities in netball.

Deputy Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Tinomuda Machakaire, represented by the deputy director in the Ministry, Ignatius Vambe, urged other corporations to support the team during its hour of need.

The government encourages such partnerships that contribute to national development as it is in line with the country’s agenda for 2030 and the mantra “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” (a country is built by its people).

Marere, said they were pleased to support netball and empower the girl child. She said it was not a mean achievement that the Gems were ranked 13th in the world in this highly competitive sport.

