Mudzi Gets Starlink Boost

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province, Itayi Ndudzo, has welcomed the rollout of Starlink internet connectivity in Mudzi, describing it as a major step towards bridging the digital divide in rural communities.

Speaking during the official handover of Starlink kits at the Makaha Digitalise Zimbabwe ICT Roving Expo 8th Edition, presided over by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, Ndudzo said the initiative will transform access to information and services in the district.

“As a province, we are honoured to receive this programme which brings connectivity closer to our people. This is a clear demonstration that rural communities are not being left behind in the country’s development agenda,” he said.

Minister Mavetera, who was the guest of honour, officially handed over the Starlink kits to selected institutions, including schools across Mudzi constituencies during the expo held in Makaha.

“These Starlink kits will ensure that learners, teachers and communities in Mudzi have access to fast and reliable internet. This is critical for education, innovation, and economic growth,” she said.

She added that the programme is part of ongoing efforts to achieve Vision 2030 and ensure inclusive digital transformation across Zimbabwe.

The government, with support from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has facilitated the distribution of 15 Starlink kits in Mudzi, targeting schools and key community centres.

Local leaders and community members welcomed the development, saying it will enhance learning opportunities and improve access to digital services.

Traditional leader Chief Thomas Nechombo expressed gratitude, noting that the initiative will positively impact education in the area.

“Our schools have greatly benefited from this programme. Our children will now have access to modern learning tools, which were previously out of reach,” he said.

Ward 14 Councillor, Charles Munyonga, also commended the government for prioritising rural connectivity.

“This is a game changer for our communities. It shows commitment to development and empowering people through technology,” he said.

The Starlink rollout, unveiled at the Makaha Digitalise Zimbabwe ICT Roving Expo 8th Edition, forms part of the broader Digitalise Zimbabwe initiative aimed at expanding ICT access and ensuring that all regions participate in the country’s digital and economic transformation.