Commuting Public Calls For Transport Review

Commuters in Harare have called on the government to review the transport systems as they are facing a torrid time in getting to their homes after work.

A visit by this publication at various bus terminus showed long winding queues with buses carrying 30 to 35 passengers in line with the social distancing condition.

Passengers who spoke to 263Chat called for the relaxation of the carrying capacity or the introduction of more buses.

“The transport situation is unbearable. We have been here for the past two hours and as you can see the queue is long. Buses are only carrying 30 people which is a way too little. In as much as social distancing is to be observed there is need for more buses,” said Taurai Chiromba of Chitungwiza

More people could be seen milling along Seke road trying to get transport to their homes as they could not bear the long queues at designated terminus.

“The long queues mean we will reach home late. The government should just relax the conditions on public transport. Maybe if they can bring the Zupco Kombis. The situation obtaining on the ground is against the requirements of the Covid-19 disease. There is no social distancing, people are jostling to get into private vehicles” said another commuter Christine Tinarwo from Sunningdale

Across town commuters from western suburbs were also battling to get transport to their respective homes along Samora Machel Avenue.

“We have been here after noticing long queues at Copacabana. The challenge is private vehicles are shunning us maybe because of the danger posed by the pandemic or they do not want to be interrogated by police. Others are charging exorbitant fares, It is time government intervenes and provide adequate transport,” said Regis Mukaro of Kuwadzana.

Since the easing of the lockdown to level 2 commuters have had to face challenges getting to work and home.

Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said operators with valid are free to provide services.

“The President has been very clear on the issue of buses. It is very clear that those in the transport business have not been stopped. They were not stopped from operating as long as they have operating licences.” said Mangwana

Mangwana said intercity movement of buses, independent kombis and smaller taxis are not permitted to operate