Nurses Union Boss Fired

Government has fired Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) president Robert Emmanuel Chiduku on improper conduct charges.

The dismissal stems from a meeting which he is alleged to have convened and conducted at Gweru Provincial Hospital during working hours.

263Chat is in possession of a letter from the disciplinary authority S Jailos terminating Chiduku’s employment in the Public service, the judgement was delivered following a Disciplinary hearing held on the 5th of August 2022.

“I found you guilty of Particular III in terms of Section 4 (a) of Labour (National Employment Code of Conduct) Regulations. S I 15 of 2006 “Any act of conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfillment of your employment contract” by conducting your Union business during business hours which you did within the premises your employer without his consent.

“Your conduct is a serious breach of your employment contract and warrants a dismissal under the above cited section as charged. In coming up with the penalty, I took into account your submissions in mitigation the penalty. I also took into account submission in aggravation by the Complainant, only in regards to this particular charge you are found gutty.

“I also took into account that your improper conduct undermines the business of your employer as he is the national provider of healthcare to the citizenry. The nature of the violation, which to me clearly goes to the root of your employment contract, demonstrates incredible disrespect to the sanctity of your workplace and the critical business thereof,” Jailos said.

He added “Your conduct undermined the relationship of trust which is essential for the proper functioning of business as such it is understood that continued relationship is impossible. On the basis of the disciplinary hearing held, I have no option but serve to order a summary dismissal with immediate effect,”

ZPNU secretary general Douglas Chikobvu said they will be appealing against what he described as ‘a vicious and unfair’ decision.

“Today, the government has formally purged Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union president Robert Emmanuel Chiduku. It’s a bad day for trade unionism and the nursing fraternity. Any progressive labour body faces persecution under the regime. This is a bad day for the nurses and trade unionism. We are definitely contesting this by formally appealing against this vicious and unfair verdict,” said Chikobvu.

Chiduku has been given seven days from the receipt of the letter to appeal against the ruling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

