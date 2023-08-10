Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme Delivers In Harare CBD

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned another borehole in Harare, bringing the total number of boreholes drilled under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme to 164.



The scheme aims to provide clean water to 35,000 villages by 2025.

The borehole in Harare was commissioned in the CBD, where many residents have struggled to access clean water.



Tempter Tungwarara, of Preavail International, the company contracted by ZINWA to install the solar-powered boreholes, said the scheme was extended to urban areas after it became clear that opposition-led urban councils were failing to provide clean water.

The impact of the scheme is already being felt in rural areas, where communities have praised the strategic placement of boreholes. In Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, boreholes have brought relief to communities that were previously reliant on unreliable and unsafe water sources.

In Chivi North, Godfrey Mukungunugwa, an aspiring parliamentarian, said the boreholes had brought relief to three wards that were heavily reliant on the Chida waterhole.



“This area is a dark corner, far from the main routes, and when support comes, people here are overlooked for those close to main roads,” he said. “This resulted in three wards being overly dependent on Chida. But I’m glad the borehole facility has been stationed at this convergent zone. It brings relief.”

The solar-powered boreholes, along with storage tanks and portable water taps, offer a reliable and accessible source of clean water for daily use.

