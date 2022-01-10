Rajput Returns Positive Rapid Antigen Test Result

Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput has returned a positive result following rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 taken by his team upon their arrival in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Results of the PCR tests simultaneously administered on the entire squad of 25 to confirm the rapid antigen outcomes are yet to be released.

Rajput, who travelled from India to join up with the touring party that was coming from Harare, is well and not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

He is now in quarantine in Colombo, while the rest of the Zimbabwe squad proceeded to Kandy where they will be in isolation for three days as part of the bio-secure bubble protocols ahead of the three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

The games, which are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be day-night affairs scheduled for 16, 18 and 21 January 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.