Zimbabwe Starlets Get US$80 000 After Completing Golden Double

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a reward amounting to US$80 000 for Zimbabwe’s emerging men’s side that claimed the gold medal at the 13th African Games in Accra on Saturday.

The feat completed a glorious double in cricket for Zimbabwe after the national women’s team also scooped gold at the continental multi-sport event.

“Winning has never felt so good and I wish to personally congratulate our emerging men’s team on conquering all their opponents at the African Games in Accra to make it a golden double for us after our women’s team also scooped gold,” an elated ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

“Just like the ladies did, you competed extraordinarily well and in doing so you have proved that as a country we have what it takes to be among cricket’s elite.

“As a token of our appreciation, my Board has put aside US$80 000 that will be shared among the team members, including the coaching and support staff.”

The women’s team also received a similar amount of money from ZC as a reward for their achievement at the African Games.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

