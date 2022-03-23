T20 Extravaganza Roars To Life As Men, Women Fight For Honours

Zimbabwe Cricket’s eagerly awaited domestic Twenty20 (T20) extravaganza is set to get underway this Thursday, with the country’s top men’s and women’s provincial sides fighting for honours in Harare.

This is the first time in the history of cricket in Zimbabwe that the men’s and women’s editions of the competition will be running concurrently and at the same venues.

Alliance Health Eagles Women will start the defence of their Women’s T20 Cup title against the team they conquered in the last final, Tuskers Women, with their meeting at Harare Sports Club marking the beginning of the week-long cricket spectacle.

Across town at Old Hararians Sports Club, Rhinos Women will be entertaining Mountaineers Women.

All women’s matches are scheduled to start at 0930 hours local time, with the men’s fixtures set to begin at 1330 hours local time.

On Thursday afternoon, the men’s campaign for domestic T20 silverware will get underway with Mountaineers facing Alliance Health Eagles at Harare Sports Club.

At the same time, defending champions Tuskers will be taking on Rhinos at Old Hararians.

Southern Rocks will have a bye and will only play their first match of the competition on Friday.

There will be action every day, except on Saturday, until the men’s and women’s finals that are scheduled for next Thursday at Harare Sports Club.

Spectators who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be permitted to watch all the matches in person free of charge.

Selected matches will be live-streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket’s YouTube channel and website, while ball-by-ball coverage will also be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket mobile app.