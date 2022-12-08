TelOne Boss Chipo Mutasa Retires

Chipo Mutasa will step down as Managing Director of state-owned communication giant TelOne at the end of this month after a decade of service at the helm.

Mutasa leaves the company after completing her two 5-year tenure as prescribed by the law governing leadership of state-owned enterprises.

“TelOne (Private) Limited’s Board of Directors, hereby advises all stakeholders of the end of Mrs Chipo Mutasa’s tenure as TelOne’s Managing Director, effective 31 December 2022,” said TelOne in a statement.

“Chipo joined TelOne in 2013 and diligently served her two five-year terms in accordance with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).

“We are proud of Chipo’s achievements, which have seen TelOne strategically positioned as a formidable brand, running sustainable business operations, well set for the future.”

Lawrence Nkala who has been the company’s Chief Operating Officer will succeed Mutasa as Acting Managing Manager.

Nkala has provided strategic leadership in the delivery of TelOne network infrastructure, technology, information systems, innovative solutions and digital platforms. He is also credited for the setting up and growing of the organization’s wholesale and Cloud services business.

With over 28 year’s experiences in the telecommunications business, he holds a Bachelor of Sciences Honors Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and a Master in Business Administration.